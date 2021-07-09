Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Earns Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$11.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cormark lowered Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CSFB increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Centerra Gold to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.43.

CG stock traded up C$0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,358. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.75. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.21 and a 1 year high of C$19.59. The stock has a market cap of C$2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$508.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 1.6400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

