Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.76. Centerra Gold shares last traded at C$9.22, with a volume of 1,030,676 shares traded.

CG has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.43.

The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of C$2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 3.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.75.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$508.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 1.6400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 6.27%.

About Centerra Gold (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

