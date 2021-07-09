Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) PT Raised to GBX 300 at Berenberg Bank

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.20% from the stock’s previous close.

CAML stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 243.50 ($3.18). The stock had a trading volume of 232,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,686. The company has a market capitalization of £428.63 million and a PE ratio of 13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 806.27. Central Asia Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 143 ($1.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 386 ($5.04).

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

About Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.