Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) PT Raised to GBX 300 at Berenberg Bank

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.20% from the stock’s previous close.
CAML stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 243.50 ($3.18). The stock had a trading volume of 232,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,686. The company has a market capitalization of £428.63 million and a PE ratio of 13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 806.27. Central Asia Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 143 ($1.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 386 ($5.04).
About Central Asia Metals
