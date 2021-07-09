Centrality Market Cap Reaches $97.27 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 9th. In the last week, Centrality has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Centrality coin can currently be purchased for $0.0811 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges. Centrality has a market cap of $97.27 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00054375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00018018 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.77 or 0.00880698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005311 BTC.

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Centrality Coin Trading

