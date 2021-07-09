CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,717 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.62% of CEVA worth $20,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEVA during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in CEVA by 133.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in CEVA during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in CEVA during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in CEVA during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CEVA news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on CEVA in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Northland Securities raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

Shares of CEVA opened at $43.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.50. The stock has a market cap of $995.10 million, a PE ratio of -207.71, a P/E/G ratio of 152.10 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

