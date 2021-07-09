Chain Guardians (CGG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $234,525.00

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last week, Chain Guardians has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One Chain Guardians coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain Guardians has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and $234,525.00 worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00055075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00018166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $300.58 or 0.00898046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Chain Guardians Profile

CGG is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,468,234 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

