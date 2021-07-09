Chainswap Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges (ASAP)

Chainswap (CURRENCY:ASAP) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Chainswap has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Chainswap coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000910 BTC on major exchanges. Chainswap has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $70,049.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00055099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00018066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $303.17 or 0.00904964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005214 BTC.

Chainswap Coin Profile

Chainswap (CRYPTO:ASAP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,049,211 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

