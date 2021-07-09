Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International comprises about 2.6% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned 0.06% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $8,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 70,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 383.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $4.07 on Friday, hitting $383.27. 1,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.86. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.57 and a 52-week high of $384.30.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 2,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,755,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,768 shares of company stock worth $10,306,230 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.50.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.