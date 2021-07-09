Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stake Decreased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

CRL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.50.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $379.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $345.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.57 and a 12 month high of $384.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $118,742.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,768 shares of company stock valued at $10,306,230 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.