Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) Insider Paul Abberley Acquires 43 Shares

Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) insider Paul Abberley acquired 43 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.55) per share, with a total value of £149.64 ($195.51).

Paul Abberley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Paul Abberley acquired 44 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.51) per share, with a total value of £151.80 ($198.33).

CAY stock traded up GBX 7.67 ($0.10) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 351.67 ($4.59). 4,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,407. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 347.69. Charles Stanley Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 370 ($4.83). The stock has a market cap of £183.29 million and a P/E ratio of 17.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Charles Stanley Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Charles Stanley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.45%.

Several research firms recently commented on CAY. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Charles Stanley Group from GBX 352 ($4.60) to GBX 406 ($5.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Charles Stanley Group Company Profile

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

