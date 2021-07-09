ChartEx (CHART) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10,473.00

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a market cap of $267,787.53 and $10,473.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ChartEx has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00046248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00121195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00163491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,982.24 or 1.00090792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $322.07 or 0.00948629 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

