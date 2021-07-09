Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 13,695 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 778,398 shares.The stock last traded at $122.38 and had previously closed at $118.30.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.53.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.13. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,558 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,914 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,831,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $71,375,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.9% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,212,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,785,000 after acquiring an additional 560,332 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.