Check Point Software Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 5,976 call options on the company. This is an increase of 885% compared to the average volume of 607 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHKP. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,416,000 after buying an additional 1,621,558 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,773,000 after buying an additional 1,446,914 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,831,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,375,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,212,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,785,000 after buying an additional 560,332 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.73. 87,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,398. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $109.07 and a 52 week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

