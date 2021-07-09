CheesecakeSwap Token Price Tops $0.22 (CCAKE)

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 9th. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000648 BTC on popular exchanges. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market cap of $393,026.81 and approximately $14,457.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CheesecakeSwap Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00046756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00124693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00164643 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,523.93 or 0.99803623 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.82 or 0.00946169 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CheesecakeSwap Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CheesecakeSwap Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CheesecakeSwap Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CheesecakeSwap Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.