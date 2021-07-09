Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.75.

CHE.UN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

CHE.UN stock opened at C$6.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$696.13 million and a P/E ratio of -6.91. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of C$4.07 and a one year high of C$8.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.24%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.