Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.75.
CHE.UN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.
CHE.UN stock opened at C$6.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$696.13 million and a P/E ratio of -6.91. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of C$4.07 and a one year high of C$8.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
