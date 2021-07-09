Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CHK. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $54.69. 20,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,132. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.10. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and a PE ratio of -1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 109.73% and a net margin of 109.73%. On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. CarVal Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,974,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

