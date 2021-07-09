Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $7,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 41,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,397,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $269,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPK opened at $118.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.62. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $72.89 and a twelve month high of $124.94.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

