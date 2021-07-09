China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) Stock Price Down 10.6%

China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT)’s share price traded down 10.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.12. 44,260 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 100,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08.

China Dasheng Biotechnology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CDBT)

China Dasheng Biotechnology Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of bacteria based products used as additives for livestock feed and crop cultivation in the People's Republic of China. It provides artificial microorganisms (AM) and high-efficiency microorganism (HM) based biological bacterium blends; and biological preservatives.

