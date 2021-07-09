China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.06. China Eastern Airlines shares last traded at $19.93, with a volume of 9,005 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. China Eastern Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $564,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the first quarter worth $369,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the first quarter worth $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:CEA)

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.