China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.36. China Finance Online shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 596,967 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95.

Get China Finance Online alerts:

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative return on equity of 102.82% and a negative net margin of 26.37%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Finance Online stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.56% of China Finance Online at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC)

China Finance Online Co Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments: Hong Kong Brokerage Services and Financial Services. It provides online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, and securities investment advisory services to retail investors; and financial database and analytics to institutional investors, including financial, research, academic, and regulatory institutions, as well as financial software products.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for China Finance Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Finance Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.