Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.09

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.09 and last traded at $21.09, with a volume of 191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75.

Chorus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHRYY)

Chorus Limited provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

