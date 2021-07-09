Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CHYHY traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $22.77. 17,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,396. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.90. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $28.94.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

