Chronologic (DAY) Trading Down 9.4% This Week

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 9th. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $168,815.00 and approximately $128.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronologic coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic (CRYPTO:DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,398,640 coins and its circulating supply is 1,220,760 coins. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

