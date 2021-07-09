Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $111,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $115,600.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $105,980.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $99,740.00.

Shares of CIEN stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,291. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,110,000 after acquiring an additional 65,280 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Ciena by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 442,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,241,000 after purchasing an additional 31,367 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Ciena by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 70,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Ciena by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

