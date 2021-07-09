Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,718 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,559.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,839 shares of company stock worth $68,559,929 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $231.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

