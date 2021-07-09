Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,744,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,330 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Cigna worth $1,146,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Cigna by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Cigna by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,718 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in Cigna by 1,634.7% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 38,163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 35,963 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Cigna by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Cigna by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $94,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

CI traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.65. 18,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,303. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 268,839 shares of company stock worth $68,559,929. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

