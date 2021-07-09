CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Avraham Shemesh Purchases 89,338 Shares

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Avraham Shemesh bought 89,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $2,233,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 17,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,083. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $17.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.20. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 24.70%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 308.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CIM Commercial Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

