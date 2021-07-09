Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.99

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and traded as high as $12.07. Cineplex shares last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 53,980 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cineplex from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cineplex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

