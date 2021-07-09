Citadel (CTL) Market Capitalization Hits $40,877.53

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 33.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $40,877.53 and $224.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Citadel has traded 73.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Citadel alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Citadel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Citadel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.