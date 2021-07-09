Citigroup Inc. Acquires 19,102 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 127.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBCF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,974,000 after acquiring an additional 132,667 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of SBCF opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.36 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 10.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

