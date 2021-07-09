Citigroup Inc. Acquires 7,321 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.19% of Beazer Homes USA worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,786,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 55,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,575,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,022,000 after purchasing an additional 25,359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 32,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 425,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 153,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 11.84. The stock has a market cap of $550.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.11. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $549.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.80 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,771,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

