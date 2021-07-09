Citigroup Inc. Acquires 9,838 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 118.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in WNS were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WNS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WNS by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 15,126 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of WNS by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in WNS by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in WNS by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

WNS stock opened at $80.57 on Friday. WNS has a one year low of $53.54 and a one year high of $83.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.75.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. WNS had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.