Citigroup Inc. Boosts Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 192.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,308 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

IGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

International Game Technology stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.59 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

