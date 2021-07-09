Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 296.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,588 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Sumo Logic worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 12.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $1,117,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 16,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $372,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 403,194 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,474 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sumo Logic stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.52.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

