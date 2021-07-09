Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 136.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,606 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Veritex worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Veritex stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.76.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

In other Veritex news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $865,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,469.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $512,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 479,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,395,633.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,050. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

