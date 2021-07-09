Citigroup Inc. Buys 25,356 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 1,440.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,356 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 82.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,598,000 after purchasing an additional 115,875 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on DCT. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $2,146,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,478,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 548,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,126,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 145,885 shares of company stock valued at $6,065,271 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCT stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -374.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.91. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

