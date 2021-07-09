Citigroup Inc. Cuts Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,263 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DY. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 247.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $69.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $101.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.15.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

