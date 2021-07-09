Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,440 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of Herman Miller worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLHR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Herman Miller by 8.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Herman Miller by 19.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Herman Miller by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 27,620 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Herman Miller by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,030,000 after purchasing an additional 39,075 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Herman Miller during the fourth quarter worth about $648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLHR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

MLHR stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Herman Miller’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 29th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

