Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 73.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,297 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,592.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $29,582,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $1,346,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $209,000.

VONE opened at $201.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.72. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $143.00 and a twelve month high of $203.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.572 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

