Citigroup Inc. Has $1.14 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $39.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.49. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.31.

