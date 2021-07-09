Citigroup Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 418.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,698 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,002 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of IAMGOLD worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth about $24,075,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after buying an additional 3,766,368 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,973,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,082,000 after buying an additional 2,337,151 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,383,506 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,083,000 after buying an additional 1,424,914 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth about $4,085,000. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.04.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

IAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $4.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.82.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

