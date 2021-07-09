Citigroup Inc. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,590 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,869,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,839,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,461,000 after purchasing an additional 579,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,528,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,236,000 after purchasing an additional 106,534 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,004,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,812,000 after purchasing an additional 45,598 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $87.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.18. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.25 and a 52 week high of $107.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

In related news, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $201,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,764.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,421.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,157,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,906. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

