Citigroup Inc. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $659,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $104.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.36. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $73.79 and a one year high of $105.50.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

