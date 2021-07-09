Citigroup Inc. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Green Brick Partners worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.68 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 19.57%. Analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry Brandler bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at $406,663.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Farris bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,466.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 140,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,020.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

