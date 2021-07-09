Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 205.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,859 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Malibu Boats worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after acquiring an additional 31,585 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of MBUU opened at $68.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.88. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MBUU shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.