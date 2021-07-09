Citigroup Inc. Invests $1.24 Million in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Agile Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000.

Shares of Agile Growth stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Agile Growth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.98.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

