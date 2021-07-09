Citigroup Inc. Invests $1.26 Million in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $704,000.

DLCAU opened at $10.09 on Friday. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.04.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

