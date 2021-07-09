Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,221 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 4,860.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ACA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gabelli upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. G.Research raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Shares of ACA opened at $54.63 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $68.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $235,386.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,086.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $609,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,290.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,051 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

