Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 75.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138,845 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 120,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the first quarter worth about $815,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

EWM opened at $24.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $29.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.75.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

