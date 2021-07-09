Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,081 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Nevro were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,229,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

In other news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nevro from $215.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.82.

Shares of NVRO opened at $153.01 on Friday. Nevro Corp. has a 52-week low of $111.87 and a 52-week high of $188.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.16 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

